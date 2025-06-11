Bars beefing up security throughout Pacers' playoff run

INDIANAPOLIS — As the Indiana Pacers make their playoff push, excitement fills local bars, homes and public spaces throughout Indianapolis.

Thousands will pack the stadium, and more will choose to cheer for their team from the comfort of their own homes or neighborhood hangouts.

“Some at my apartment, some with my family at my house. Just kind of depends on where I'm at,” one fan shared.

“Brothers Bar and Grill is the best place to watch the games. You just get a ton of people that truly love sports, all just together in one space, kind of just everybody all together, just celebrating the wins,” another enthusiastic fan noted.

Emily Rose Malave, a bartender at Brothers, pulls back the curtain on the electrifying atmosphere of game days.

"For our Pacer game day, it gets pretty busy in here. Behind the bar, it's a lot of fun. We get to cheer with the team. We ring the bell when they score and stuff, so it’s a lot of fun here," she said.

In addition to the vibrant atmosphere, the playoff surge has substantial implications for safety and security in bars around Indy.

Donnie Lines is the founder of Elite Protection Services. He and his over 50 employees provide security at bars and events around the Indy area.

“We’re not just guys standing at the door to be intimidating," Lines said. "We’re here to make sure everybody’s having a good time when they come in and that everybody's safe while they’re here.”

With the increase in patrons during the Pacers’ playoff run, Lines has noticed a significant uptick in business.

“The local pubs and eateries are really getting jammed up with people being super excited. Sometimes they get a little overly excited, but just having us there is important,” he explained.

This busy period has also benefited Lines' small business, which has secured three or four new contracts, allowing him to expand his services.

“It’s just allowed me to provide for my family. But what's important for me is I get to provide for other people as well,” he added.

As the Pacers continue their journey in the playoffs, the local impact of their success resonates far beyond the basketball court, bolstering community spirit and supporting small businesses across Indianapolis.

More information on Elite Protection Services can be found on their website.