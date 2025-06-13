From Pacers to Pride: Your guide to a busy weekend in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — This weekend, downtown Indianapolis will transform into a vibrant hub of activity, drawing tens of thousands to a packed schedule of events, from sports to concerts to Pride festivities.

“Downtown is known for being easy, for being accessible, for being walkable and quick to get around,” said Taylor Schaffer, president of Downtown Indy Inc. “This weekend is going to be a little bit different.”

The influx of activities has residents buzzing with excitement.

“Some buzz that I've never seen it like this before. Like, it's a new life here in the city,” one local remarked.

In addition to the thrilling sports events, there will be three concerts at Everwise Amphitheater, Zoobilation, and the Italian Street Festival at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. However, the highlight of the weekend is the largest Pride event in the city’s history.

“It's our biggest Pride ever. We're celebrating 30 years and just super excited to bring Pride to Indy for two days this weekend,” said Jose Castillo Jimenez, president of Indy Pride.

He emphasized the diversity of activities, including resources from community partners and performances by local and national talent, which will take place from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday at the American Legion Mall.

Schaffer points out that with all the festivities comes increased traffic congestion.

“We really encourage folks to plan, to look at where road closures will be, to look at where traffic patterns may change.”

To make planning easier, visitors can find parking spots online ahead of time using services like SpotHero or Park Whiz, which allow users to compare prices and reserve a space in advance, ensuring a hassle-free arrival.

Despite the expected gridlock, the enthusiasm for the weekend's events remains high.

“I'm not worried about the traffic. No, come on. If especially if we win, it'll be worth it.”

For more information on events around Indianapolis, visit the Visit INDY website.