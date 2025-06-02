Indy's hospitality industry benefiting from Pacers' playoff run

INDIANAPOLIS — As the Indiana Pacers make a deep playoff run, businesses in downtown Indianapolis are reaping the rewards. With the excitement of the finals amplifying the atmosphere, restaurants like Harry & Izzy’s are busier than ever, cashing in on the surge in foot traffic.

“It’s been super exciting,” said Justin Emery, manager at Harry & Izzy’s. “We have been incredibly busy with all of the games that have been happening downtown. The vibe in the restaurant has been huge.”

The bustling environment is not just a feeling; it's evident in the kitchen.

“The amount of product that we go through is tremendous,” Justin continued.

On a regular Saturday, the restaurant prepares “easily 500 to 600 sliders, probably more like 750 to 800 when the Pacers are in town.”

Experts agree that the timing of the Pacers’ success couldn’t be better for the local economy.

Kyle Anderson is an economist at the Kelley School of Business.

“We know that the Pacers are going to play throughout the year. However, having this May and especially the month of June, which is kind of unexpected, is really a big plus,” Anderson explained.

“You’re talking like $20, $30, $40 million probably over this whole playoff run," he added.

Meanwhile, Justin emphasized the impact it has had on the staff at the downtown restaurant.

“This is what really brings money to the pockets of our stewards."