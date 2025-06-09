"It's time to take care of business at home,": Pacers watch parties pop up across the city for Game 3

INDIANAPOLIS — The excitement around the Indiana Pacers’ return to the NBA Finals is surging throughout Indianapolis. Pacers fans are ready to cheer on their team, whether they have a seat in Gainbridge Fieldhouse or not.

With ticket prices for Game 3 starting around $700, fans across central Indiana are gearing up to support the Blue and Gold at local bars, city plazas and community spaces.

Game 3 is the Pacers’ first home game in the Finals. Fans are thrilled to have the chance to watch their team fight for the title on home court, especially those who’ve waited decades for this moment.

“I was four months old last time Pacers were in the finals,” said Caleb Lovelace, who works at Hangar Indy. “I’m feeling good because the Pacers are one of the best teams at bouncing back in the league.”

Now, they're joining thousands of others to cheer the team on in what many hope will be the team's first NBA Championship Title.

“We have a watch party that’s all inclusive for food and then you get two drinks included,” said Lovelace. Hanger Indy also has a giant screen and Pacers-themed food and drinks to complete the experience.

Other popular downtown spots like Kilroy’s, Coaches Tavern and Tom’s Watch Bar are also going all-in, turning into hubs for basketball fans who want to be part of the action without a ticket.

For fans outside of downtown or those looking for a more family-friendly environment, suburbs like Fishers and Carmel are stepping up with large-scale public viewing events.

In Fishers, the city is hosting watch parties at the Nickel Plate Amphitheater.

“We’re excited we’re going to add more things each game and are excited to have even more people come out,” said Ashley Elrod with the City of Fishers.

She noted that around 3,000 fans attended Sunday night’s Game 2 watch party.

“We saw so many people come out here, and we are going to add more screens at the back of the lawn," said Elrod.

Meanwhile, Carmel is opening up Midtown Plaza as another prime location to catch the game with fellow fans.

From toddlers in team jerseys to seasoned fans who remember the Pacers' last Finals run, the energy across the region is electric. With or without a ticket, Indianapolis is rallying around its team in a big way.

You can catch all the action of the NBA Finals on WRTV.