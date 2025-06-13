NBA and Pacers refurbish Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis space

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers' Eastern Conference title is more than a victory for the team. It's a win for a children's community center in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood.

The Pacers and the National Basketball Association unveiled the remodeled multipurpose room in the Wheeler-Dowe Boys & Girls Club Thursday afternoon. The renovation is in honor of the Pacers' NBA Finals run, but the alterations will last long after these players retire.

"This will make the space even better for all of the kids that come here every single day," said Barbara Bush, the NBA's senior vice president of social impact. "There will be kids here all summer, and we want to make sure they have all of the resources they need."

The new multipurpose room features a floor made to look like the court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, game tables for pool and foosball, laptops for studying and a corner full of books.

Pacers governor Steve Simon believes projects like this are just as important as the team's playoff games.

"The city has given us this incredible platform," Simon said. "We have a deep responsibility to be in the community and as philanthropically involved as a part of things as we can be."

Pacers players Bennedict Mathurin, Johnny Furphy, Enrique Freeman, RayJ Dennis, and Ben Sheppard explored the new space along with the children.