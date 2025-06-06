“Our downtown was dead": How Indianapolis inspired Oklahoma City

INDIANAPOLIS — The relationship between Indy and Oklahoma City traces back long before the 2025 NBA Finals.

“I would expect, but certainly for cities like ours which maybe aren't always on the national and international stage," explained Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

Holt's sentiments reflect the journey Oklahoma City has taken over the past three decades in its quest for sustained growth and recognition.

The city's resurgence began in the 1990s when it lost a bid to Indianapolis for a United Airlines facility, prompting local leaders to seek inspiration from Indy.

Holt recounts how then-Mayor Ron Norick took a pivotal trip to Indianapolis, where he saw two major league teams and a vibrant downtown.

“Our downtown was dead. We had one hotel in 1991 in downtown Oklahoma City, and we had no professional sports teams,” Holt said.

Since that turning point, Oklahoma City has made significant investments, similar to those of Indianapolis, focusing on hosting major events and creating a vibrant urban environment.

“We have the Thunder playing in the NBA Finals. We are hosting the Women's College World Series — we’re certainly also appreciating the formula of using sports to build your city,” Holt stated.

Now, as the Oklahoma City Thunder face off against the Indiana Pacers, both teams symbolize the cities they represent: smaller markets striving for greatness.

Holt emphasizes the wider implications of this sports narrative.

“It reminds us of the power of sports,” he said. “Because they give us platforms to elevate the brand of our city, which ultimately has real-world positive economic consequences for our cities.”

