Pacers' last-second NBA Finals win gets fans' hearts racing

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers stunningly defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals after Tyrese Haliburton's last-second shot. That one shot spiked the heart rates of Pacers fans across the country.

"That rush of adrenaline is certainly there and certainly can affect the heart," said Ascension St. Vincent cardiologist Dr. Jeff Price. "They cause the heart rate to go up, cause the blood pressure to go up. Probably moreso in a game like that where it's relatively calm and then something spectacular happens at the end."

Brent Bridwell was among the most excited Pacers fans after the comeback win. He and his wife traveled from Indianapolis to Oklahoma City and sat behind the Pacers sideline wearing their hometown gear.

"I put my hand over my heart because it was pounding so hard and said, 'Oh, my God' because I couldn't believe it," Bridwell said. "We're probably the only people on the TV screen wearing yellow, so we just wanted to bring that positive energy."

The comeback win may have made Pacers fans' hearts beat fast in the moment, but Price said these games alone will not give you lasting heart problems.

"I think it's probably relatively unlikely that people actually have anything bad happening from these, but it's certainly exciting," Price said.

Bridwell said he was grateful to be among the few excited Pacers fans in a sea of disappointed Thunder fans.

"You hear that silence, that vacuum in the room. The energy just deflated out of there," Bridwell said.

If your heart does get pumping during Pacers games, Price still recommends checking your pulse just in case to monitor your heart rate and for any signs of an irregular heartbeat.