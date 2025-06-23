PACERS: MRI confirms Tyrese Haliburton tore ACL, surgery scheduled for Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton will undergo surgery on Monday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York for a torn Achilles tendon, the team confirmed on Monday.

According to a post on X, the Pacers said, "An MRI taken on Monday confirmed that Haliburton tore his right Achilles tendon" in the first quarter of last night's game against Oklahoma City.

Tyrese Haliburton suffered an injury to his right Achilles tendon during last night's game at Oklahoma City.



An MRI taken today that confirmed he tore his right Achilles tendon and surgery is scheduled for later today.



The team said additional updates on Haliburton’s status will be provided as appropriate.