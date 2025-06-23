Watch Now
PACERS: MRI confirms Tyrese Haliburton tore ACL, surgery scheduled for Monday

Nate Billings/AP
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends against Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
INDIANAPOLIS — Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton will undergo surgery on Monday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York for a torn Achilles tendon, the team confirmed on Monday.

According to a post on X, the Pacers said, "An MRI taken on Monday confirmed that Haliburton tore his right Achilles tendon" in the first quarter of last night's game against Oklahoma City.

The team said additional updates on Haliburton’s status will be provided as appropriate.

