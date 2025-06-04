@Pacers social media is growing the fanbase

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have made a resounding return to the NBA Finals, captivating fans and the basketball community alike with their team-first approach to play and a strategic social media presence.

Tyler Beadlescomb, who oversees marketing and content for the organization, echoed the excitement surrounding the team.

“I think when you work in basketball, you dream of moments like this, and the great thing about the Pacers is they keep surprising us with incredible moments.”

This season, the Pacers not only secured a spot in the Finals but also garnered significant attention via social media, earning their reputation as an energetic team that appeals to both local and global audiences.

“They’re very energetic, and that’s what Indianapolis needs,” one fan remarked.

James Boyd from The Athletic described the Pacers’ playing style as a model for young athletes.

“For a lot of people, the way the Pacers play is how you would teach your kids to play, (they) share the basketball.”

The Pacers have ramped up their social media presence significantly during the playoffs, posting around 70 times a week on Instagram.

This strategy has resulted in a surge of more than 170,000 new followers, with Google searches for the team reaching new heights as well.

“We know that our audience, our stage, is bigger. So because of that, we’re trying to produce more," Beadlescomb explained.

The intensity of game-day preparation within the marketing team reflects their commitment to engaging fans.

“At the start of any game, we don’t know what’s going to happen, but we have a whole little army of graphic designers, video editors, and photographers, everyone trying to think, what can we tell that is the most compelling story from this game?” Beadlescomb explained.

“I think the Indiana state in general feels like we’re underdogs,” noted Boyd.

“And that’s a global feeling as well for certain people who have fought against different things and different odds.”

“It’s the epicenter of the sport," Tyler added.

"We’re seeing that in our traffic, our social media following, our TV ratings, even our merch sales.”

The Pacers tip off Game 1 of the Finals Thursday at 8:30 p.m. on WRTV.