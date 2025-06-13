T.J. McConnell's dad celebrates kids' achievements during Pacers' playoff run

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pacers took Game 3 and a series lead in the NBA Finals Wednesday night. A couple of players made a huge difference off the bench, including T.J. McConnell. WRTV caught up with his father after McConnell provided the spark the Pacers needed.

T.J. McConnell's journey to NBA prominence has garnered attention, especially following the Pacers' recent Game 3 victory.

With a significant contribution off the bench, McConnell demonstrated he's earned his spot on the Pacers roster.

His father, Tim McConnell, a legendary Coach in Western Pennsylvania, coached T.J. growing up. He was in the crowd, along with some family, to watch T.J. and the Pacers take Game 3.

He told WRTV that some doubted his son’s abilities during his rise to the NBA.

“T.J. has always heard that he's not big enough. He's not fast enough. He's not quick enough. He's not athletic enough, you know? He'll never be able to make it in Division One. He'll never be able to make it into pros,” McConnell said.

Throughout T.J.'s journey, his father was omnipresent as his coach and as a supportive father.

"My coaching career was great, but following my children around and seeing success is even greater," said the proud father.

Tim witnessed his son make NBA Finals history in Game 4 as he became the first to achieve five steals and five assists off the bench.

“I mean, it's surreal. It's unbelievable,” said Tim. “We were able to take my dad [T.J.'s grandpa] to the game last night. He's 89, and we just lost our mother two weeks ago. To see him smile really meant a lot."

The McConnell family has a strong presence in basketball, with T.J.'s sister, Megan, also pursuing a professional career in the sport, now playing for the Phoenix Mercury.

"She was the last cut, came home, got a call last week when we were at the Pacers game that Phoenix is re-signing her."

For Tim McConnell, the pride he feels for all three of his children's accomplishments goes well beyond basketball.

"It just makes me so proud to see them do what they're doing and having so much fun doing it," he expressed.

Yet, despite his pride, Tim has one wish for his oldest son, T.J.

"That would be a dream come true for my son to hoist that trophy up as an NBA champion," he stated.

Tim McConnell plans to attend Game 4 with his wife and daughter, Megan, Friday night.