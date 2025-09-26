Fever lean on mental toughness in unlikely run to WNBA semifinals

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever are back in the WNBA semifinals for the first time in nearly a decade, despite entering the postseason with longshot odds and losing some of their biggest names to injury.

“It’s just continue to make sure that every time we approach a game, it’s approaching it ready to win and ready to compete,” Fever center Aliyah Boston said.

In July, oddsmakers gave Indiana a 12% chance to win the WNBA title. After star rookie Caitlin Clark was sidelined for the year, that number dropped to 0.6%.

“I feel like we’ve been resilient the entire season, especially with stuff like that and being down in deficits,” Boston said. “That’s just what we continue to do.”

Forward Natasha Howard said the team’s playoff push has been fueled by a collective mindset and an uptick in intensity.

“Semifinals. You know, this is the playoffs," Howard shared.

Players credit their success to staying loose under pressure.

“I think there’s no pressure,” one Boston said. “I think going into the game, the best thing is playing free. That’s how we played our best basketball the entire season. And I think it’s obviously exciting to be here.”

Sports psychologist Dr. Elaine Gilbert of IU Health said the Fever’s success is about more than talent.

“They all have a role, and they understand that their worth doesn’t depend on their minutes in the game or the shot percentage that they make that day,” Gilbert said. "To me, I really see them have a united goal and stance and uplift one another.”

Gilbert also noted the team’s belief is tied to seeing other Indiana franchises succeed.

“I think it builds momentum, right? So the whole idea of confidence is that we have to see others do it, right? And social learning theory brings in modeling. That gives us the opportunity to not only do that same behavior, but then to relate it in our form of success.”

That bond has carried the Fever through the postseason.

“When things get tough, we don’t run. We come together, and we talk about it, and we have discussions. And I feel like that’s just helped us so much about this entire season,” Boston added.