71-year-old superfan helps lead local high school basketball team on historic state run

CARMEL — In the middle of March Madness, a local high school boys' basketball team is making some magic of their own.

University High School in Carmel is headed to its first ever IHSAA State Championship Game, and they plan to lay it all out on the hardwood for one special fan.

J. Scott Photography

71-year-old Nancy Webster has been with the team every step of the way, proudly repping her custom number one jersey.

“I don’t know much about sports, but I do know high school kids, and watching them play is like a gift to me,” Webster told WRTV.

On Thursday, she attended the school’s pep rally for the boys’ basketball team, and on Saturday, she will be there for the first ever trip to the IHSAA 2A State Final.

J. Scott Photography

“This truly means so much to me. This is a dream come true. This is something I’ve been thinking about ever since I picked up a basketball,” said junior guard Faisal Mohamud.

“Either way, we’re extremely proud of our kids, but our plan is to go out and win,” added head coach Justin Blanding.

J. Scott Photography

For the coaches, players, and Webster, this shot at a state title is much bigger than basketball.

Webster was the school's long-time director of admissions.

She and her late husband, Chuck Webster, helped to found the high school alongside a group of entrepreneurs.

Jennifer Thompson



Chuck passed away in October.

“They envisioned a school that could be student-centered, where every single student who wanted to be on an athletic team could,” Webster said.

Now, that dream is a reality.

WRTV

The team told WRTV that this historic state run couldn’t have happened without a little blood, sweat, tears, and, of course, Nancy and Chuck.

“We can win for Nancy,” Mohamud said. “I want to make history for her and history for Chuck.”