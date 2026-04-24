8 satellite locations open in Marion County for early voting

MARION COUNTY, Ind. (WRTV) — Marion County voters will have eight additional places to cast ballots starting this weekend.

The satellite early voting sites will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to Marion County Clerk Kate Sweeney.

The locations are in addition to early voting at the City-County Building, which has been open since April 7.

"Giving voters an opportunity to cast their ballots on weekends and days prior to Primary Election Day brings the democratic process to even more people," Sweeney said.

Each of Marion County's nine townships will have an early voting location. The sites are:

The eight satellite locations will operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through May 3.

Early voting at the City-County Building will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends through May 3. The City-County Building will also be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, May 4.

All early voting locations will also serve as vote centers on Election Day. All vote centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Primary Election Day, which is May 5.

Marion County will have 182 vote centers open on Election Day, according to the clerk's office.

"No Marion County voter will be far from a polling location," Sweeney said.

More information is available at vote.Indy.gov.

Click here for WRTV's Primary Voting Guide page.