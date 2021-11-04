A coach's lasting legacy

INDIANAPOLIS — WRTV has shared about the Hoosier lives lost over the past year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, we're sharing the story of Rich Andriole, he was known by many simply as "Coach."

Wednesday marked one year since his passing and Rich is being remembered just as much for lessons taught off the field.

Watch the video in the player above to learn about how a golf outing and other events raised more than $60,000 for Catholic school education through the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.