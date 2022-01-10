Andrew Luck, Mike Doss part of 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class

(WRTV) — Two former Indianapolis Colts players have been named to the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class.

Quarterback Andrew Luck of Stanford University and safety Mike Doss of Ohio State University will be officially inducted in December.

"Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments," Archie Manning, NFF Chairman, said in a news release.

Luck, the first overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft, spent his entire career with the Colts from 2012-2018. The four-time Pro Bowler was named the 2018 Comeback Player of the Year, and he owns the NFL rookie record for passing yards (4,373). Luck is retired but still lives in Indianapolis.

Doss, a second round pick in the 2003 NFL draft, started his NFL career in Indianapolis. He played six seasons for the Colts (2003-2006) and won Super Bowl XLI as a Colt. He is now a licensed real estate agent for the Robert Weiler Company in Columbus, Ohio.

In total, the 2022 class is made up of 18 First Team All-America players and three standout coaches.

Another Colt, Reggie Wayne, is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.