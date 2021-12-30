Reggie Wayne named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts legend Reggie Wayne is once again a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The list of 15 finalists was unveiled on Wednesday evening.

It will be Reggie’s third-consecutive year coming up for the final vote.

During his 14-year NFL career, all with the Colts, Wayne collected 1,070 catches for more than 14-thousand yards.

His 82 touchdowns are second on the team's all-time list.

The Hall of Fame selection committee will gather virtually on Jan. 18 to make their selections.

Only five of the 15 Modern-Era finalists will make the final cut.

Canton’s class of 2022 will be unveiled on Feb. 10, ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

If Wayne is inducted, it would mark the third-straight year a Colts player earns a spot in Canton.

Edgerrin James was part of the 2020 class, and Peyton Manning was inducted in 2021.