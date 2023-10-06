Banana Ball returns to Victory Field in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Following a successful visit — despite power outage issues — the Savannah Bananas are set to return to Indianapolis in 2024.

On Thursday the Bananas announced their 2024 tour which includes three nights at Victory Field.

The Bananas will play at the home of the Indy Indians on June 27-29, 2023.

2024 Banana Ball World Tour Draft

Round 5, Pick 3

Start your engines cuz we’re racin’ back to Indy 😎🏁



📍Indianapolis, IN

🏟 Victory Field

🗓 June 27-29, 2024@IndyIndians @TheVIcIndy — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) October 5, 2023

For presale information, click here.

In their 2023 visit, the Bananas played their rivals, the Party Animals, within the rules of Banana Ball.

Victory Field says they had a record attendance during the weekend's games with 15,000 people in 2023.