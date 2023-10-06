Watch Now
Banana Ball returns to Victory Field in 2024

Paul Newberry-Bananas Ball
Stephen B. Morton/AP
Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole emcees a performance with with the fans from on top of a dugout before a baseball game Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Posted at 8:35 PM, Oct 05, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Following a successful visit — despite power outage issues — the Savannah Bananas are set to return to Indianapolis in 2024.

On Thursday the Bananas announced their 2024 tour which includes three nights at Victory Field.

The Bananas will play at the home of the Indy Indians on June 27-29, 2023.

For presale information, click here.

In their 2023 visit, the Bananas played their rivals, the Party Animals, within the rules of Banana Ball.

Victory Field says they had a record attendance during the weekend's games with 15,000 people in 2023.

