Cookie Monster to be Grand Marshal for Brickyard 400 at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS — In an exciting addition to the Brickyard 400, “Sesame Street’s” beloved Cookie Monster will serve as the grand marshal for the event on Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

As the grand marshal, Cookie Monster will deliver the traditional command for drivers to report to their cars during the pre-race ceremonies.

This summer, Cookie Monster is part of “Sesame Street’s” Road Trip Across America, an initiative celebrating the show’s timeless message that it is a welcoming space for everyone, regardless of who you are or where you live.

“Bring the whole family out for a cookie break as we welcome ‘Sesame Street’s’ Cookie Monster to IMS for the Brickyard 400 presented by PPG on July 27,” INDYCAR and IMS president J. Douglas Boles said. “Following Cookie Monster’s command as grand marshal, everyone can enjoy exciting on-track action as the stars of NASCAR take on the iconic 2.5-mile oval. And remember, children under 15 are admitted free with the purchase of an adult Flex or General Admission ticket.”

Cookie Monster’s appearance will also reunite him with NASCAR champion Bubba Wallace, who has recorded a special video highlighting the cross-country road trip and the many adventures in store with Cookie Monster and his friends.

Live coverage of the Brickyard 400 presented by PPG begins at 2 p.m. ET on TNT Sports.

