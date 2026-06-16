Butler basketball agrees to new series with ACC opponent

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Butler University men’s basketball program announced on Monday that it has agreed to a new home-and-home series with Pittsburgh.

The two teams will face off this season, on Friday, Nov. 13 inside Hinkle Fieldhouse. They will then play in Pittsburgh during the 2027-28 season.

The Bulldogs are 8-6 all-time against the Panthers.

The most recent matchup between the two programs was in the semifinals of the 2012 CBI, when the Panthers beat the Bulldogs 68-62 in overtime inside Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Monday’s announcement came less than a week after the Bulldogs revealed they would be playing another school in the ACC. The Bulldogs will play at North Carolina on Sunday, Dec. 6,

This will be the first season for the Bulldogs under new head coach Ronald Nored.