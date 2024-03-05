Caitlin Clark inks endorsement deal with fieldhouse namesake Gainbridge

INDIANAPOLIS — Though Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark is not yet a member of the Indiana Fever, she is showing signs that she soon will be.

This week, the projected No. 1 pick in April's WNBA Draft announced a new deal with Gainbridge.

Gainbridge, one of the top partners for the Pacers and Fever, announced the deal in a video posted to social media. In the video, fellow women's sports icons Billie Jean King and Annika Sorenstam welcome Caitlin to their group.

Zionsville-based Gainbridge is just one of many companies to hitch their wagon to Clark's stardom. She also has deals with State Farm, Nike, Gatorade and Hy-Vee.

Hy-Vee, an Iowa-based grocery store chain, recently announced their expansion to Indiana.

The WNBA Draft takes place on April 15 in Brooklyn — where the Fever hold the first overall pick.