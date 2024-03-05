Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Caitlin Clark inks endorsement deal with fieldhouse namesake Gainbridge

Ohio St Iowa Basketball
Cliff Jette/AP
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates during Senior Day ceremonies following a victory over Ohio State in an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Cliff Jette)
Ohio St Iowa Basketball
Posted at 10:31 AM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 10:31:47-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Though Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark is not yet a member of the Indiana Fever, she is showing signs that she soon will be.

This week, the projected No. 1 pick in April's WNBA Draft announced a new deal with Gainbridge.

Gainbridge, one of the top partners for the Pacers and Fever, announced the deal in a video posted to social media. In the video, fellow women's sports icons Billie Jean King and Annika Sorenstam welcome Caitlin to their group.

Zionsville-based Gainbridge is just one of many companies to hitch their wagon to Clark's stardom. She also has deals with State Farm, Nike, Gatorade and Hy-Vee.

Hy-Vee, an Iowa-based grocery store chain, recently announced their expansion to Indiana.

The WNBA Draft takes place on April 15 in Brooklyn — where the Fever hold the first overall pick.

Recent Sports Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!