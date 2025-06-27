Caitlin Clark out again for Fever's matchup with Dallas Wings

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever will once again be without their star guard Caitlin Clark as she is ruled out for Friday's game against the Dallas Wings.

This announcement follows her previous absence for Thursday night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks, where she missed the game due to a left groin strain.

Status Report for tonight’s game against Dallas:



Caitlin Clark – Out (left groin) pic.twitter.com/hjlMQBM0KL — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 27, 2025

The Fever has not provided additional information on the extent of Clark’s injuries or how long she is expected to be out.

Tip-off for Friday's game is 7:30 p.m.