Caitlin Clark out again for Fever's matchup with Dallas Wings

Michael Ainsworth/AP
CORRECTS FROM CAITLYN TO CAITLIN - Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts after making a basket during the first half of an WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings in Arlington, Texas, Friday, May 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever will once again be without their star guard Caitlin Clark as she is ruled out for Friday's game against the Dallas Wings.

This announcement follows her previous absence for Thursday night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks, where she missed the game due to a left groin strain.

The Fever has not provided additional information on the extent of Clark’s injuries or how long she is expected to be out.

Tip-off for Friday's game is 7:30 p.m.

