Center Grove celebrating former football star playing in Super Bowl

GREENWOOD — Kansas City Chiefs’ undrafted rookie Carson Steele has captured the hearts of many, not just for his performance on the field but also for his commitment to his hometown of Greenwood.

As Super Bowl excitement builds, the community has rallied behind Steele, who will join Rex Grossman as one of only two Indiana Mr. Football winners to play in the big game.

“I can’t imagine how many people are going to have Super Bowl toast parties and hanging out and watching Carson play,” said Joe Bronkella, Center Grove High School Athletic Director.

Steele’s high school coach, Eric Moore, emphasized his talent and work ethic.

“He was the best player in middle school. He was the best player in high school, Mr. Football for the state of Indiana. And of course, one state championship," Moore said.

As his community looks to support Steele on his journey, he isn't forgetting his roots.

Steele has partnered with local business Connection Graphics. He is selling T-shirts with proceeds going to the Special Olympics of Johnson County.

Connection Graphics owner Michele Rau expressed pride in Steele’s journey.

“All of us have followed Carson since he was little," Rau said.

"On the fields all through high school through Mr. Football, Ball State, and UCLA. It’s fun to see one of our own succeed no matter what they do.”

“This just shows how much our community supports them,” Bronkella shared.

For Moore, Steele will always be known for the kind of person he is off the field.

“Look past the hair and the great body, and, you know, just, he's a great person. He was the main Trojan, and he still always will be the main Trojan," he said.