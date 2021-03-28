IU hires Mike Woodson as men's basketball coach

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will hire former star player and longtime NBA coach Mike Woodson as its new head coach.

IU confirmed the reports in a tweet.

Woodson has spent 22 of the last 23 seasons coaching in the NBA, including stints as the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks.

The announcement comes after IU fired Archie Miller earlier this month after four seasons. The Hoosiers failed to advance to the NCAA tournament during those four seasons.

Woodson has never coached at the college level, but played for Bob Knight.

He finished his college career as Indiana's second 2,000-point score.

Woodson played at and graduated from Broad Ripple High School.