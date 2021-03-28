Menu

IU hires Mike Woodson as men's basketball coach

Chris Szagola/AP
FILE - Los Angeles Clippers' assistant coach Mike Woodson looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, in Philadelphia. Woodson, the only Knicks coach to win a playoff series in the last two decades and the last one to even reach the postseason, is coming back to New York as an assistant on Tom Thibodeau's staff. Woodson was one of the assistant coaches announced Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, by the Knicks, who hired Thibodeau as their coach last month. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)
Posted at 4:38 PM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 17:07:30-04

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will hire former star player and longtime NBA coach Mike Woodson as its new head coach.

IU confirmed the reports in a tweet.

Woodson has spent 22 of the last 23 seasons coaching in the NBA, including stints as the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks.

The announcement comes after IU fired Archie Miller earlier this month after four seasons. The Hoosiers failed to advance to the NCAA tournament during those four seasons.

Woodson has never coached at the college level, but played for Bob Knight.

He finished his college career as Indiana's second 2,000-point score.

Woodson played at and graduated from Broad Ripple High School.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

