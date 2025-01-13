American Airlines launches special flight to Atlanta for Notre Dame vs. Ohio State game

INDIANAPOLIS — American Airlines is launching a special flight to bring fans directly to Atlanta for the National Championship game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The airline has announced a nonstop route from Indianapolis (IND) to Atlanta (ATL) on Sunday, January 19, with a return flight on Tuesday, January 21.

The matchup will take place at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Tickets for these special flights are on sale now at aa.com and via the American Airlines mobile app.