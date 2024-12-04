College Football Playoffs

1
Indianapolis Local News
IU-Notre Dame tickets 3-times more expensive than other playoff tickets
Griffin Gonzalez
Griffin Gonzalez
Sports
Indiana at Notre Dame in CFP will be teams' 1st meeting since '91
Associated Press
Associated Press
Sports
IU-Notre Dame matchup set for first round of College Football Playoff
Brad Brown
Brad Brown
Sports
First 12-team College Football Playoff is set. Here's who's in and who's out
AP via Scripps News
AP via Scripps News
Sports
Big Ten Championship back in Indy despite questions on new playoff format
Griffin Gonzalez
Griffin Gonzalez
Sports
This is how much conferences will make for each team in College Football Playoff
Scripps News Staff
Scripps News Staff
College Sports
Notre Dame ranked 4th; Indiana ranked 9th in College Football Playoff rankings
WRTV Staff
WRTV Staff
Sports
IU's Curt Cignetti named Big Ten Coach of the Year
WRTV Staff
WRTV Staff
National News
Big Ten fines Michigan and Ohio State $100,000 each for postgame melee
Associated Press
Associated Press
Sports
No. 2 Ohio State takes control in the 2nd half and runs over No. 5 Indiana 38-15
Associated Press
Associated Press
Sports
Dominated by Ohio State for years, Indiana has a chance for the big payback
Associated Press
Associated Press
