IU fans geared up for Friday night's College Football Playoff game against Notre Dame

BLOOMINGTON — As the snow falls on Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Carla Pace looks at a career with IU that has lasted more than 20 years.

“Being able to start this career with IU event services with her was probably the most rewarding part for me,” Pace told WRTV.

Pace says her mom worked for IU for 35 years. On game days, you will find her working the student section.

WRTV

“Just being here, being with the students is the best part for me,” Pace said.

Amanda Pavelka says the Hoosier crimson is in her blood.

“It’s been hard to stay positive about IU football over the past 29 years. Tonight means, in Curt Cignetti’s words, we are the upcoming giant in college football,” Pavelka said.

WRTV

Timber Tucker says his love for IU runs deep.

“I feel like that’s what Coach Cig had to overcome; guys like me. You know, this is good enough. When you beat us, be nice to us,” Tucker said.

The game brings them all together. Tonight, the Hoosiers take on the Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoffs.

WRTV

“Never stop believing in the team,” Pavelka added.

Knowing that this season and Friday’s game means more than people may realize.

“This trip is a win for me, and when we beat them, it will be that much sweeter,” Tucker said.