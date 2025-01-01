Notre Dame vs Georgia Sugar Bowl postponed following deadly terror attack in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — As authorities continue to investigate an attack in New Orleans that killed at least 10 people and injured over 30 others, the Sugar Bowl between Notre Dame and Georgia has been postponed.

Police say a suspect allegedly rammed a vehicle into a crowd of people near Bourbon and Canal Street at around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the vehicle used in the attack was reportedly a Ford F-150 Lightning truck and was rented through a car-sharing company.

The FBI said that the suspect was identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S. citizen from Texas. He was killed following an exchange of gunfire with police.

Many Hoosiers have traveled to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl, an annual College Football Bowl Playoff game, as Notre Dame was slated to face Georgia on Wednesday night.

However, following the attack, officials announced the game had been postponed out of an abundance of caution and will take place on Thursday, Jan. 2 at 7:45 p.m.

University of Georgia President Jere W. Morehead announced that a UGA student was also critically injured in the attack.

It is not currently known if any Hoosiers or Notre Dame students were injured in the incident.

The University of Notre Dame released the following statement following the attack:

We are aware of the incident this morning in New Orleans and are working with law enforcement and others to determine the full scope and impact of the tragedy.



The public is urged to avoid Bourbon Street north from Canal to Dumaine Streets and also east from Royal Street to Dauphine Street until further notice as the investigation is ongoing.



We ask our fans to join us in prayer for those injured and lost in this senseless act of violence. Those staying at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel are welcome to join us for the previously scheduled Mass there at 11 a.m. Otherwise, we ask that you join us in prayer from wherever you are.

The President of Notre Dame, Rev. Robert A. Dowd, also released the following statement: