Penn State's polarizing QB Drew Allar puts critics on mute and keeps winning games

Barry Reeger/AP
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar warms up for the game against SMU in the first round of the NCAA College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Even when Penn State quarterback Drew Allar gets some praise, it's usually a backhanded compliment.

They say he's a good game manager and stays within himself, or that he doesn't try to do too much. They mention he might not be flashy, but he gives the team a chance to win.

And here's the thing about Penn State since Allar stepped under center: The Nittany Lions have won games. A lot of them.

Sometimes that's hard to remember considering the lukewarm reception he often gets from fans.

The polarizing Allar has another chance to quiet his critics on Tuesday, when Penn State plays Boise State in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Fiesta Bowl.

