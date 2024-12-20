Playoff matchup between IU and Notre Dame leaving fans excited, some torn

INDIANAPOLIS— On Friday night, Indiana University will face Notre Dame in a College Football Playoff game. It's a big night for the state of Indiana.

IU will be playing in their first-ever College Football Playoff game, and it's the first time the Hoosiers and Fighting Irish have played a meaningful football game in December leaving fans excited for kick-off.

Lori Juerling is an IU alum and it's a fandom she learned at birth.

"My dad played football at Indiana University, so he lettered in 1964, '65, '66. We always joked and he always joked with us that we were raised in Memorial Stadium parking lot," said Juerling.

"My two favorite sporting memories of my life, Indiana winning the NCAA basketball championship in '87 in New Orleans which I was at and Notre Dame beating Miami in '88, said Ted Mager who grew up in South Bend.

Mager graduated from IU, but got his MBA from Notre Dame.

"Growing up in South Bend, which I did, I've been going to Notre Dame games since I was a kid, but we are an Indiana family and have always been," said Mager.

A first-round College Football playoff matchup between the Hoosiers and the Fighting Irish has him conflicted.

"Honestly Jessica I’m going to be a bit torn," said Mager.

For Juerling, it's a little more cut and dry.

"I think we’re ready, I think we’re excited, and I don’t think anyone is going to cower down to Notre Dame."

It's the first time the schools will meet on the football field in 33 years. Back then, it was a week one meeting on September 7 in South Bend. A lopsided win for Notre Dame 49-27 and both Juerling and Mager were there.

"My girlfriends and my sister and I drove up and known of us had been to Notre Dame so it was new territory. It was hot and sunny," said Juerling.

"It was 80 degrees and it was the first game of the NBC national contract that Notre Dame and NBC have," recalled Mager.

Both agree that Friday night should be a much different game and have watched in awe at the turnaround the Hoosiers made this year.

"They’re the feel good story of the year, and I think they deserve to be because they’re a good football team," said Mager.

For Juerling, who usually doesn't miss a game, it's the first season without her dad, the man who brought her into all this. He died just a few days after Head Coach Curt Cignetti was hired.

"The timing of it has been crazy like I’ve said to my sister a few times after games like I’m so sad he’s not here and we can’t call him about the game. She’s like well maybe he’s helping this happen from a different seat. Its been special," said Juerling.

Fans can watch the historic matchup on WRTV at 9 p.m.

