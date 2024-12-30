Rising Sun Devils: Arizona State looks to pull off another big surprise at the Peach Bowl

ATLANTA (AP) — As they prepare for Arizona State's biggest game in nearly three decades, the guys who made it happen aren't the least bit surprised to be rated a nearly two-touchdown underdog in the College Football Playoff.

That's a familiar position for the Sun Devils. They've been an underdog most of the season.

Of the eight teams still vying for a national championship, there's no bigger surprise than 11-2 Arizona State.

The Sun Devils went 3-9 a year ago and were picked to finish dead last in their first season in the Big 12 Conference.

Now, they're getting ready to face Texas in the Peach Bowl quarterfinal game on New Year's Day.