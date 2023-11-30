Watch Now
Indiana University set to hire Curt Cignetti to lead Hoosiers football team according to reports

Cignetti comes to IU from James Madison University
Curt Cignetti
Timothy D. Easley/AP
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti signals in a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Curt Cignetti
Posted at 1:18 PM, Nov 30, 2023
BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University has chosen their next head football coach.

Curt Cignetti is set to lead the Hoosiers football team moving forward.

Cignetti, 62, has spent the last five seasons with the James Madison Dukes. This year the Dukes went 11-1 in their regular season schedule.

Cignetti was a member of Nick Saban's original staff when he took over at Alabama in 2007.

In his stints at Indiana University (Pennsylvania), Elon and James Madison, Cignetti holds a 119-35 career record.

The Hoosiers made the move to hire Cignetti after seven years under Tom Allen, who was fired on Nov. 26.

