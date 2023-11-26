Tom Allen out as IU Football Head Coach

BLOOMINGTON — The Indiana University football program will be moving in a different direction after another difficult season.

Sources confirmed to WRTV Sunday morning that Tom Allen will not return as head coach. His tenure is ending after Saturday's 35-31 loss to Purdue.

Allen, who had led Indiana since 2017 after spending a season as the team's defensive coordinator, finished 33-49 as Hoosiers coach. Indiana dropped its final three games this fall to finish 3-9. It had gone 9-26 overall and 3-23 in Big Ten play since the 2020 season.

Indiana reached national prominence that fall, as the team went 6-2 during the COVID-shortened season and finished No. 12 nationally, its best finish since 1967 (No. 4).

In March 2021, Indiana rewarded Allen with a new seven-year contract that increased his salary to $4.9 million annually and included a buyout of $20.8 million if the school chose to fire him before Dec. 1, 2023. The buyout would have dropped to about $8 million in 2024.

The team is scheduled to have its regular meetings with coaches and staff on Monday morning.