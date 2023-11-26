Watch Now
Tom Allen out as IU Football Head Coach

AP Photo
Indiana head coach Tom Allen watches the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana State, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 10:30 AM, Nov 26, 2023
BLOOMINGTON — The Indiana University football program will be moving in a different direction after another difficult season.

Sources confirmed to WRTV Sunday morning that Tom Allen will not return as head coach. His tenure is ending after Saturday's 35-31 loss to Purdue.

Allen, who had led Indiana since 2017 after spending a season as the team's defensive coordinator, finished 33-49 as Hoosiers coach. Indiana dropped its final three games this fall to finish 3-9. It had gone 9-26 overall and 3-23 in Big Ten play since the 2020 season.

Indiana reached national prominence that fall, as the team went 6-2 during the COVID-shortened season and finished No. 12 nationally, its best finish since 1967 (No. 4).

In March 2021, Indiana rewarded Allen with a new seven-year contract that increased his salary to $4.9 million annually and included a buyout of $20.8 million if the school chose to fire him before Dec. 1, 2023. The buyout would have dropped to about $8 million in 2024.

The team is scheduled to have its regular meetings with coaches and staff on Monday morning.

