Indy to host multiple Big Ten men's and women's basketball tournament in coming years

INDIANAPOLIS — The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday that Gainbridge Fieldhouse will host multiple Big Ten men's and women's basketball tournament in the coming years.

Beginning in 2025, the TIAA Big Ten Women's and Men's Basketball Tournaments will both take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“We look forward to partnering with the cities of Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, and Las Vegas as they host the Big Ten Basketball Tournaments from 2025-28,” said Big Ten Commissioner, Tony Petitti. “Each city will be an exciting postseason opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans, both locally and from across the country.”

The women's tournament has been held 27 times since in Indianapolis the tournament began in 1982. Eight different programs have claimed a tournament title, with Iowa winning the last three tournament championships.

The TIAA Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament is back in Indianapolis for the 14th time. Seven different teams have claimed the Big Ten Tournament title since the inaugural event in 1998, including Illinois winning its fourth tournament championship in 2024.

A full list of the years and dates for the Indianapolis based tournaments are below.

Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament:

March 5-9, 2025 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)

March 4-8, 2026 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Future Sites:

March 12-16, 2025 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)

March 10-14, 2027 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)