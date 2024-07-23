Indianapolis to continue hosting Big Ten Football Championship through 2028

INDIANAPOLIS — A major sporting event is here to stay in the Circle City.

On Tuesday, The Big Ten Conference announced that Indianapolis will continue to host the Big Ten Football Championship game through 2028 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The announcement follows a record-breaking 2023 Big Ten Football Championship game with a sold-out crowd of 67,842.

Indianapolis has hosted the conference's championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium since its inception in 2011.

"We are ecstatic by today’s news from the Big Ten,” said Indiana Sports Corp President Patrick Talty. “Thank you to the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, Athletic Directors, Commissioner Petitti, and the entire Big Ten staff for the opportunity to host this event for years to come. Also, thank you to our partners here in the city for tirelessly putting our best foot forward. Together, we worked harder than ever before to host this game as we feel there is no better place for it than Indianapolis.”

This year, the championship game will have a new format. The top two teams following the regular season will come to Indy to battle for the Amos Alonzo Stagg Championship Trophy. The Big Ten will also add UCLA, USC, Oregon, and Washington.

Tickets for the 2024 Discover Big Ten Football Championship Game will go on sale at a later date.

In the past month, Indianapolis has been named host of the several major sporting events, including: