UIndy gets past Marian in football opener

INDIANAPOLIS — The local college football season started with an Indianapolis city showdown between UIndy and Marian on Thursday night. The Greyhounds made the short drive up to the MU campus and came away with a 45-21 victory.

UIndy senior quarterback Gavin Sukup threw for 380 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Hounds used a 3-touchdown surge in the second quarter to build a 28-0 halftime lead. Colton Wilkie caught the first of those TD's and Markez Gillam the other pair.

Brownsburg's Garrett Sherrell tallied two touchdown runs in the second half, to go along with his 128 total yards on the night.

Marian managed to get some offense going late, but it wasn't enough after falling behind 38-7.

Both teams will be on the road for next weekend's second spot on the schedule. UIndy will have its home opener on September 13.