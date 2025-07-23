Colts celebrate Jim Irsay’s legacy with interactive photo tribute at camp

INDIANAPOLIS—The Indianapolis Colts are set to pay tribute to their late owner, Jim Irsay, with an interactive photo display at this year’s training camp.

Fans have the unique opportunity to participate by taking or uploading their photos, which will contribute to a stunning 26 x 6-foot mural honoring Irsay’s legacy with the team.

The initiative encourages Colts supporters to engage with the tribute by capturing moments that represent their connection to Irsay or the team he loved.

Once collected, these photos will be printed and incorporated into the mural, which, upon completion, will present larger-than-life images of Irsay, celebrating his impact on the franchise and the Indianapolis community.

Jim Irsay passed away in May at the age of 65, leaving behind a profound legacy as the owner of the Colts. He was widely respected for his commitment to both the game and the community.

Under his leadership, the Colts enjoyed significant successes, including a Super Bowl victory in 2007, which solidified their place in NFL history.

The tribute will be available during every training camp practice.