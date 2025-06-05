Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson out for offseason practices due to shoulder injury

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson will not participate in the remainder of the team's offseason program practices due to a shoulder injury, head coach Shane Steichen announced during a Thursday press conference.

According to the Colts, Richardson experienced pain in his throwing shoulder after an OTA practice last week. Medical evaluations revealed aggravation in the AC joint that he injured during the 2023 season. The Colts indicated that they do not expect Richardson to require surgery for this issue.

The team's offseason program includes an OTA practice June 5 and three veteran minicamp practices next week before breaking for the summer. Steichen confirmed that the Colts will report to training camp on July 22, with a complete training camp schedule to be announced at a later date.

While Steichen declined to provide a specific timeline for Richardson's return, he expressed optimism that the young quarterback could be back on the field during training camp, as stated by the Colts organization.