Colts Unified Flag Classic brings together students of all abilities

INDIANAPOLIS — A couple of Indianapolis Colts players took on a new role on the sidelines Tuesday. They helped coach a flag football game of students, with and without intellectual disabilities who got to play together on the same field.

The annual Unified Flag Classic is so much bigger than a game.

The third annual event was hosted by the Indianapolis Colts at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

It gave four high school flag football teams the chance to lay it all out on the turf.

With the help of Special Olympics Indiana and the IHSAA, the classic featured an IHSAA-sanctioned doubleheader of flag football, with Zionsville taking on Fishers, and Arsenal Tech matching up with George Washington.

“I’m most excited to be here and have a fun time and probably get as much touchdowns as I can,” said 15-year-old Gwen Diperna.

She is a part of Zionsville’s High School Unified Flag Football team.

It’s the first time the freshman has ever played an organized sport.

“I’ve been dreaming to play flag football since I was a baby,” said Diperna.

“I get to be out there playing, and I get to be helping any of our athletes and it’s just amazing getting to almost be a coach and a player at the same time,” said Sam Perrin, another Unified flag football player.

Unified sports were started more than a decade ago to help give students with and without intellectual disabilities a chance to participate together on a team.

“Athletics teaches a lot of life lessons but when you put students with and without intellectual disabilities together on the same field wearing the same uniform riding the same bus to school, empathy, inclusion which is needed,” said Brian Avery, the Director of Champions Together.

The event gave students the full football experience, with unified cheerleaders and even a little coaching from some Indianapolis Colts.

“Everyone came out here to play, have a good time and people have been making some crazy plays and it’s been a fun time watching everyone compete,” said Indianapolis Colts' Alec Pierce.

No matter the final score on the field, it was a win for all teams.

“We see a huge amount of growth for the students when they’re able to participate in sports both in the glass room and socially,” explained Zionsville Special Education Andy Slack.

There are close to 50 High Schools in Indiana that participate in unified flag football during the school year.