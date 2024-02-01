2023 Colts Fan of the Year supports both her team and her students

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2023 Colts Fan of the Year spends her Sundays losing her voice by cheering on the Colts and is in her classroom on Mondays.

Maren Johnson was named the 2023 Colts Fan of the Year in January. The honor came with a special recognition from tight end Kylen Granson and tickets to this year’s Super Bowl.

wrtv Maren Johnson talks with WRTV's Griffin Gonzalez

“I heard a whisper, and I turned around and was just full of joy,” Johnson said.

Johnson splits her time between being a diehard Colts fan and an occupational therapist for Hamilton Southeastern Schools.

“We help people of all ages,” Johnson said. "I help students who might not know how to hold their pencil. They don't have the finger or hand strength to maintain the grasp they need so they can be independent and write their spelling words and do their math work."

wrtv 2023 Colts fan of the Year, Maren Johnson

It was a passion she found at an early age.

“When I was a peer tutor in my high school, I saw the joy from students being able to be immersed with their Gen Ed peers, and it was an amazing opportunity. I was like, 'Oh, I want to be a part of that.'”

After winning Colts Fan of the Year, Johnson is eligible to be voted as the 2023 NFL Fan of the Year.

To vote for Johnson, click here.

