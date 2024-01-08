Colts 2024 Opponents and Draft Pick Are Set

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts 2023 season ended sooner than they had hoped for with Saturday night's tension-filled loss to the Houston Texans.

It left the Colts without a trip to the playoffs for the third-straight season. While 14 other teams will battle it out toward Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, the Colts and the rest of the league can already start making considerations for the 2024 season.

The final standings help dictate the new schedule each year in the NFL, so the Colts already know how their 17-game regular season schedule will get put together.

Indianapolis will have 8 Home and 9 Away games in the upcoming schedule. They'll play their trio of AFC South Division opponents (Houston, Jacksonville, Tennessee) both at home and on the road.

WRTV

The rest of the home schedule will include two more 2023 division champions. The Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills will both return to Lucas Oil Stadium. The Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers are also coming to Indy. That means 5 of the 8 home opponents for the Colts in '24 are playoff teams right now. The Chicago Bears will be the team to fill out the Colts' home schedule.

A pair of trips to New York are among the other half-dozen away games in 2024. The Colts will travel to play both the Jets and Giants at MetLife Stadium. Another pair of 2023 playoff teams will be road trips next fall as well: The Colts will play at Green Bay and at Minnesota. New England and Denver will be the other two road games to round out the 17-game regular season slate.

The Colts also know they will hold the #15 Overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, by virtue of their 9-8 record. The NFL will release the full schedule for the 2024 season sometime around May 1. The Draft will be held April 25-27 in Detroit.