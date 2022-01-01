Colts activate QB Carson Wentz from reserve/COVID-19 list

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team also announced Saturday that cornerback T.J. Carrie and tackle Braden Smith were removed from the list ahead of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport wrote on Twitter that Wentz is not officially cleared, but it is expected that he will be Sunday.

The Colts placed Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, and he was initially expected to be out this week.

However, the NFL later adopted guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that reduced the quarantine time to five days from 10 for all players who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic, including those who are unvaccinated.

The Colts (9-6) can clinch a playoff spot with a win against the Raiders.