ESPN: NFL adopts new CDC guidelines that reduce quarantine time

Posted at 5:36 PM, Dec 28, 2021
(WRTV) — ESPN reporter Adam Schefter reports that the NFL and NFLPA have adopted the CDC's new guidance that reduces quarantine time.

The guidance, released Monday, says people with the COVID-19 virus can leave isolation after five days, down from 10 days. People exposed to the virus can also leave quarantine after five days.

Past NFL COVID rules ruled a player out for five days if they were a close contact and ten days for a COVID positive test.

The Indianapolis Colts have been hit in recent days by an outbreak within their locker room that has resulted in 13 players being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Linebacker Darius Leonard tweeted a dancing GIF and said "let's get to it baby" with a quote tweet of the news.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

