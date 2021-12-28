ESPN: NFL adopts new CDC guidelines that reduce quarantine time

(WRTV) — ESPN reporter Adam Schefter reports that the NFL and NFLPA have adopted the CDC's new guidance that reduces quarantine time.

The guidance, released Monday, says people with the COVID-19 virus can leave isolation after five days, down from 10 days. People exposed to the virus can also leave quarantine after five days.

NFL and NFLPA now have adopted the new CDC guidelines that reduce the quarantine time to 5 days from 10 days for all Covid positive players who are asymptomatic, including those who are unvaccinated, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2021

Past NFL COVID rules ruled a player out for five days if they were a close contact and ten days for a COVID positive test.

The Indianapolis Colts have been hit in recent days by an outbreak within their locker room that has resulted in 13 players being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Linebacker Darius Leonard tweeted a dancing GIF and said "let's get to it baby" with a quote tweet of the news.

What’s ya story now?? Let’s get to it baby😎 https://t.co/3DVzOpyh8X — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) December 28, 2021

