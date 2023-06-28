Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers facing full season suspension for gambling, ESPN report

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers will likely be suspended for the entirety of the 2023 season after an investigation from the NFL uncovered gambling on games.

According to reports, Rodgers is one of a handful of players facing a season-long suspension for allegedly gambling on NFL games last season.

Earlier this month, Rodgers released the following statement on social media after his name was tied to gambling on NFL games.

"Addressing the current reports, I want to take full responsibility for my actions. I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation. The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches, and my teammates. I've let people down that I care about. I made an error in judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process. It's an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this."