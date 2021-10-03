Watch
Colts get 1st win of season, top sputtering Dolphins 27-17

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) hands the ball to running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/WIlfredo Lee)
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Carson Wentz threw a pair of touchdown passes to Mo Alie-Cox and the Indianapolis Colts got their first win of the season by topping the sputtering Miami Dolphins 27-17.

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 103 yards and a score for the Colts.

Indianapolis avoided what would have been its first 0-4 start since 2011.

The Colts spent most of the day frustrating former Indianapolis quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who threw a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter but struggled for much of the afternoon.

