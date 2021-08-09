Watch
Colts legend Peyton Manning takes his place at Pro Football Hall of Fame

Peyton Manning was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
Posted at 6:19 AM, Aug 09, 2021
CANTON, Ohio — Peyton Manning's entire career seemed destined to lead to Canton.

The only five-time NFL MVP and a two-time Super Bowl winner who left the game five years ago with a slew of passing records was enshrined with other members of the class of 2021.

The stadium rocked with cheers from fans in Colts blue or Broncos orange — the two franchises he took to the top — when Manning was introduced.

Joining Manning in this year’s class were two other first-time eligibles, defensive back Charles Woodson — who beat out Manning for the 1997 Heisman Trophy — and receiver Calvin Johnson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

