Colts open 2024 training camp  

WESTFIELD — The Colts know they have a ton of potential for the upcoming season. Seeing how it all comes together between now and week one will be the task at hand.

The team opened their 2024 training camp on Thursday at Grand Park in Westfield. More than 2,000 fans were on hand to watch the hour-long session.

It featured second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson returning to action in a full capacity. He missed most of his rookie season with a series of injuries that culminated in shoulder surgery.

Richardson says that shoulder is fine, and he was back slinging passes to a full complement of receivers.

It's also season two for Head Coach Shane Steichen. He's talked about the excitement of having so much young talent on the roster, particularly on the offense.

A healthy and fully-ready Jonathan Taylor at running back will only help Richardson's potential for some big numbers. And the Colts have added some talented pass catchers to an already-strong receiver room.

The team will continue with practices this weekend on Saturday morning at 10 and Sunday afternoon at 4. Their first preseason game is at home on August 11.