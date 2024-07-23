Watch Now
Colts QB donates helmets to Speedway High School

Richardson gives back ahead of the new season
WRTV
Posted at 3:55 PM, Jul 23, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is just a few years removed from being a high school football player.

So he knows how much it means to have good people in your corner. And to that end, Richardson's giving back to the community.

Recently he visited Speedway High School to present the Sparkplugs football team with a new set of helmets for the upcoming season.

They are the same make and model Richardson wears on the field, made in Plainfield by Certor Sports.

The new high school football season starts on August 16. The Colts open training camp is this week in Westfield.

