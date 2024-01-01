Colts to play the final regular season game against the Texans Saturday night

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts control their own destiny as they go into week 18; it’s a win-and-in playoff showdown with the Houston Texans.

The NFL announced the game will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday Jan. 6. Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m.

Saturday night. Lucas Oil Stadium.



A playoff spot on the line.

Indy has won six of their last eight games. With a victory on Saturday, the Colts will be in the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

If the Colts win or tie, they could finish either as the AFC No. 4, 6 or 7 seed depending on the results of the Jaguars-Titans and Bills-Dolphins games.

If the Colts win and the Jaguars lose, they will win the AFC South. If the Colts and Jaguars both win, the colts will be a Wild Card team.

The Colts won against Houston in Week 2. Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson scored two touchdowns in the first quarter before leaving the game with a concussion.

