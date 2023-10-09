Anthony Richardson could miss a month due to AC joint sprain in shoulder, report says

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson could miss more than a month after injuring his shoulder during Sunday's win against the Tennessee Titans.

Richardson, according to a report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Richardson was diagnosed with a Grade 3 AC joint sprain of his throwing (right) shoulder. Rapoport cited sources in his reporting.

Sources: #Colts starting QB Anthony Richardson received an initial diagnosis of a Grade 3 AC joint sprain, which would mean he’d miss a month or more. He has an MRI this morning to confirm.



Either way, it’s likely Gardner Minshew next week and moving forward. pic.twitter.com/27Z04eGlJL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2023

Richardson was injured in the second quarter of Sunday's game on a short run play. He immediately grabbed at the shoulder following an awkward fall to the turf.

While Richardson is out, the Colts will turn to backup Gardner Minshew. Minshew entered Sunday's game after Richardson's injury and led to team to a 23-16 victory.

Minshew completed 11 of 14 passes for 155 yards in relief.