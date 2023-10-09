Watch Now
Anthony Richardson could miss a month due to AC joint sprain in shoulder, report says

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) lies on the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 7:20 AM, Oct 09, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson could miss more than a month after injuring his shoulder during Sunday's win against the Tennessee Titans.

Richardson, according to a report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Richardson was diagnosed with a Grade 3 AC joint sprain of his throwing (right) shoulder. Rapoport cited sources in his reporting.

Richardson was injured in the second quarter of Sunday's game on a short run play. He immediately grabbed at the shoulder following an awkward fall to the turf.

While Richardson is out, the Colts will turn to backup Gardner Minshew. Minshew entered Sunday's game after Richardson's injury and led to team to a 23-16 victory.

Minshew completed 11 of 14 passes for 155 yards in relief.

