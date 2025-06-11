Continuing his legacy: Irsay's daughters ready to write Colts' next chapter

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are embarking on a new chapter as the Irsay daughters officially assume ownership of the team.

On Tuesday, Irsay's daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson, took the reins, hopeful of restoring the franchise to its championship glory.

"I think the hardest thing about this is that it's his biggest dream and goal, and he always knew he wouldn't be able to be here to see it. And that makes today extremely bittersweet," said Kalen Jackson, co-owner and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation, reflecting on the legacy of her father, Jim Irsay.

With the new leadership comes a drive to revitalize the team's performance.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon, appointed owner and CEO, highlighted the depth of their preparation for this role.

"We've spent decades in our family business learning every aspect of our organization under our dad’s leadership. It was sometimes trial by fire, and I'm forever grateful for the invaluable experience that I've gained," she stated.

The Colts haven't made the playoffs since 2020, new Colts CEO says it's time to get back to winning.

"As my dad said before he passed, Chris (Ballard) and Shane (Steichen) know that they have things they need to fix. And we talked about not micromanaging people. But also, we have a standard here. And it hasn't been good enough," Carlie shared.

Casey Foyt, serving as Executive Vice President, expressed their commitment to honoring their father's legacy.

"We're grieving the death of our father, but as we process this transition, we feel energized and we want to continue his legacy in bringing home another Super Bowl for the city of Indianapolis," she said.